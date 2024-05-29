Featured

Burkina Faso are winners of WAFU B U17 Championship after victory over Cote d'Ivoire

Beatrice Laryea Sports News May - 29 - 2024 , 00:48

Burkina Faso defeated Cote d’Ivoire 3-1 to lift the West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone B Championship trophy at the University of Ghana Stadium on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

With Ghana and Nigeria out of the way, the two finalists had automatically qualified for the U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be staged next year as the WAFU Championship served as qualifiers for the AFCON but needed to do battle to claim the zonal champions title.

Burkina Faso took the lead earlier but the Ivorians equalized few minutes later as both teams went into the break leveled at 1-1.

Two fine goals in the second half, sealed the 3-1 victory for Burkina Faso, who reached the final after beating Ghana’s Black Starlets 2- in the semi-final.

In the third place playoff, Nigeria defeated Ghana 3-2 to claim bronze earlier at the same venue.