Otto Addo drops Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew for World Cup qualifiers

Kweku Zurek Sports News May - 29 - 2024 , 11:26

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has left out skipper Andre Ayew Ayew from his 26-man squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic.

According to coach Otto Addo, he personally spoke to Andre to inform him about the reasons why he was left out before naming his squad.

The Black Stars will face Mali on June 6, 2024, at Bamako's Stade 26 Mars, followed by a home game against Central African Republic on June 10, 2024, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Players who have been handed their debut call-ups to the senior national team by Addo include Ibrahim Sulemana and West Bromwich Albion's Brandon Thomas-Asante.