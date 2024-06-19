Featured

Vice President Bawumia congratulates Hasaacas Ladies on fifth league title

Graphic Online Sports News Jun - 19 - 2024 , 15:08

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has extended congratulations to Hasaacas Ladies FC following their victory in the recently concluded Malta Guinness Women's Premier League.

In a letter dated June 18, 2024, Dr. Bawumia commended the management, technical team, players, and fans of Hasaacas Ladies for their impressive achievement in securing their fifth league title. He also celebrated their qualification to represent Ghana in the 2024 CAF Women's Champions League, WAFU Zone.

"It is my prayer that you repeat your outstanding feat of 2021 by winning the CAF WAFU Zone trophy and marching on to the main tournament," Dr. Bawumia wrote. He expressed optimism about the team's prospects and looked forward to hosting them again as they prepare for the upcoming competition.

It will be recalled that Hasaacas Ladies on Saturday beat Ampem Darkoa Ladies 2-1 to be crowned champions of the 2023/24 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League.

Goals from Veronica Baa Kumah and Abdulai Mukarama sealed the campaign for the Hasmal Ladies who were being led by Assistant Coach Emmanuel Kwasi Mensah.