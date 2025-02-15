Next article: What Lionel Messi's wife, Antonela said about her pregnancy rumours

Swedish revolution for Black Queens: Bjorkegren promises to bring back glory era

Maurice Quansah Sports News Feb - 15 - 2025 , 11:14 4 minutes read

Black Queens Head Coach, Lars Bjorkegren, is determined to usher in a new era for Ghana’s women’s national team. He is confident that his tenure will mark a turning point in the team’s fortunes.

The Swedish tactician believes that with the right mindset and belief, the Black Queens can reclaim their former glory and re-establish themselves among the elite in African women’s football.

Bjorkegren, who has coached across multiple continents, is embracing his first adventure in African football with enthusiasm. “So far, so good,” he said at his official introduction at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) headquarters in Accra. “I’ve met fantastic, warm people and I’m eager to immerse myself in the culture. But more importantly, I’m ready to work hard with the players to achieve the results we all desire,” he said.

His coaching journey has seen him manage a diverse array of talents, particularly in the United States, where he worked with players from Australia, New Zealand, China, Nigeria, South Africa, Brazil and Europe.

He believes this international exposure has prepared him well for the challenges ahead in Ghana.

Transformation agenda

The Swede is under no illusions about the task at hand but remains optimistic about the Black Queens’ potential. “The talent in Ghana is enormous,” he declared.

“There’s a good mix of experience and youthful exuberance in the squad. The young players coming through—16, 17, 18-year-olds—are exceptionally gifted. My mission is to help nurture that potential and ensure Ghana climbs the FIFA rankings from the current 66th position to where they truly belong,” he said.

One of his immediate priorities is fostering a winning mentality. Bjorkegren plans to travel extensively, meeting players at their club sides, both locally and abroad, to understand their strengths and integrate them into a cohesive unit. “Step by step, I’ll get to know them better, and that will make us stronger as a team,” he stated.

He said a key objective was to instil a more aggressive playing style, blending high-pressing with Ghana’s traditional flair.

“I want the team to be braver, both in attack and defence. We need to press harder, attack quicker, and maintain Ghana’s DNA of playing beautiful football. That means keeping the ball on the ground and being creative,” he explained.

His first real test will come swiftly, with Ghana set to face Morocco in a friendly match after only a few training sessions.

“It’s a deep dive straight away. There won’t be much time to implement everything, but the most important thing is getting the players to believe in themselves,” he said.

AFCON return and aspirations

Ghana’s return to the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after missing out since 2018 is a key milestone, but the coach insists the team must aspire beyond mere participation.

“If we don’t believe we can win the tournament, then we won’t. The outside world may not consider us favourites, but within our camp, we must have absolute belief,” he stated.

He acknowledges that the FIFA rankings suggest a downward trajectory over the past two decades but insists that it does not reflect the quality of the team.

“We have the talent to rise again. This summer’s AFCON is a huge opportunity for us to prove that,” he said.

Bjorkegren will be assisted by former Ghanaian international, Charles Sampson, whose familiarity with both Ghanaian and Swedish football will be invaluable.

The Swede has also promised to invest time in Ghana’s domestic league to identify and develop emerging talents.

“I’m watching everything I can—both local and foreign-based players. There are so many technically gifted footballers here. We just need to place them in the right positions to express themselves fully,” he said.

Pressure and expectations

Having coached for over 18 years, Bjorkegren is no stranger to pressure. “I know results define me—win, and I’m a great coach; lose, and it’s the opposite.

That’s football. But I love the passion Ghanaians have for the game. It shows their deep connection to the Black Queens, and I embrace that,” he stated.

Ultimately, he sees his job as crafting a new chapter in Ghanaian women’s football history.

“Pressure means people care. My focus is on building a strong foundation every single day. The past is the past; now it’s time to create a bright future,” the Swede said.

With AFCON 2024 looming, Bjorkegren’s vision is to instil belief in the team, develop a dynamic playing style, and bring the Black Queens back to their rightful place among Africa’s elite.

Whether he can deliver remains to be seen, but one thing is certain—he is ready for the challenge.