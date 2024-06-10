Samuel Quaye vows to kayo Dan Quaye in Fists of Carnage

National Super Lightweight title holder Samuel Quaye says rival Daniel Quaye will bite the dust on June 15 when the two meet at the Bukom Boxing Arena on June 15 under the bill dubbed the Fists of Carnage.

Quaye, 22, with a fight record of nine bouts and one loss won the national title in March and will defend the title against Daniel who has fought seven times professionally with no loss and a draw.

The much anticipated clash is one between two young pugilists who are well known in their community and are seen as friends other than foes.

The two Bukom based lads have seen their fans fight with most fans divided on who would emerge victor at the end of hostilities.

Samuel Quaye who trains at the The Gym told the Graphic Sports he is more prepared for his challenger. ” I know Daniel very well, he is my brother and friend, we live in the same house and that’s why this fight has to happen. Two kings cannot live in the same palace. I am the king, I am the champion, and I’ll show that on June 15″, Samuel Quaye stated.

His manager Mr. Ahmed Nureni-Davis expressed confidence in his ward winning the fight despite admitting that it wouldn’t be a walk in the park.

”It’s a tough one, but that’s what makes champions. These are the kind of fights that I want for Samuel; my goal is to get him to the world title and he cannot get there if he’s unable to run through the likes of Daniel Quaye,” Davis emphasised.

Quaye believes he will knock out Daniel on the night and stop him in the early rounds to retain his national title.

Daniel Quaye who is a product of the Bronx Boxing Gym, is widely known for his craftiness and counter punches relying on his hand speed and movement.

The night dubbed ” Fists Of Carnage ” is put together by Box Office Boxing Promotions, ACE Power Boxing Promotions, Twinstars Boxing Promotions and Aborigines Boxing Promotions.