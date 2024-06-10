Caen Star Emmanuel Ntim determined to reclaim starting role at parent club
Caen Star Emmanuel Ntim determined to reclaim starting role at parent club
Featured

Caen Star Emmanuel Ntim determined to reclaim starting role at parent club

Kweku Zurek Sports News

Ghanaian defender, Emmanuel Ntim, is determined to reclaim his place in the starting line-up at French Ligue 2 side Stade Malherbe Caen after a loan spell at Troyes last season.

Advertisement

The 28-year-old, who has spent the past decade playing in France, opted for a temporary move in January to secure regular playing time. While his loan club Troyes suffered relegation, Ntim made 21 appearances.

With a year remaining on his Caen contract, Ntim – currently on holiday in Ghana – told Graphic Sports that he was open to European opportunities while he expressed his willingness to fight for his spot at Caen if given the chance.

"The loan was a success for me. I got consistent playing time before the injury setback near the end of the season," said Ntim, a graduate of the prestigious Right to Dream Academy.

Other Trending Stories

"At 28, I believe I have a lot to offer at this level in Europe and I want to see out my contract with Caen."

Ntim claims his versatility as a defender, capable of playing left-back, right-back, or centre-back, has attracted interest from other clubs.

"My agent has confirmed interest from three Major League Soccer teams. I can play across the backline," Ntim revealed. "When I return to Caen, I'm ready to compete to regain my starting position."

Ntim, a former member of Ghana's U-17 squad in 2013, hasn't given up on his aspirations of representing the senior national team, the Black Stars.

The recent reappointment of coach Otto Addo, coupled with call-ups for fellow Ligue 2 players Gideon Mensah and Elisha Owusu (who secured promotion to Ligue 1 with Auxerre last season), has bolstered his belief in earning a national team call-up next season.

"Playing for the national team is every footballer's dream, and it's been a long-held dream of mine, as well as my mother's," said Ntim.

"It's something I'm very much aiming for. If I get the call, I'll be completely prepared. The work Coach Addo is doing is impressive, he's building a strong team", Ntim stated.

What Others Are Reading

Connect With Us : 0242202447 | 0551484843 | 0266361755 | 059 199 7513 |

Like what you see?

Hit the buttons below to follow us, you won't regret it...

0
Shares