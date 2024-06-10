Next article: Samuel Quaye vows to kayo Dan Quaye in Fists of Carnage

We'll not put pressure on Bellingham — Southgate

BBC Sports News Jun - 10 - 2024 , 14:10

England manager Gareth Southgate is excited to welcome Jude Bellingham into the England camp after the midfielder won the Champions League with Real Madrid but said "we are not putting everything on" him.

England slumped to a dismal 0-1 defeat against Iceland in their final Euro 2024 warm-up match at Wembley last Friday.

Bellingham, 20, is the last player to join up with the 26-man squad having been given extra time off following the Champions League triumph.

Asked if Bellingham will help lift the squad, Southgate said: "I'm sure he will but it is not his responsibility to do that.

"I'm sure he is [capable of handling the pressure] but we are not putting everything on Jude. We've got a lot of good players and it is a collective thing to go and try to win this tournament.

"He is, of course, a player with a fabulous mentality and will have a big impact on the whole group."

In his first season in Spain, Bellingham was named La Liga player of the season after scoring 19 times in the league to help Real win the title by 10 points.

Despite the defeat against Iceland, Southgate praised two other young players in his squad. — BBC