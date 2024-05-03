Next article: Invest in us and we will make you proud - Paralympic Committee

Phil Foden, Bunny Shaw win FWA Footballer of the Year awards

May - 03 - 2024

Phil Foden has been named as the 2024 Football Writers' Association men's Footballer of the Year.

He has enjoyed a fantastic campaign with Manchester City, scoring 24 goals in all competitions so far. Foden garnered more than 42 per cent of the votes with team-mate Rodri coming in second place and Arsenal's Declan Rice in third. Meanwhile, Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw scooped the women's prize.

Foden won 42 per cent of members votes and is the third City player in four years to win the men’s Footballer of the Year award after Ruben Dias in 2021 and Erling Haaland in 2023.

Foden finished ahead of Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice and City team-mate Rodri who came second and third respectively. Martin Odegaard, Ollie Watkins and Cole Palmer completed the top six.