Phil Foden, Bunny Shaw win FWA Footballer of the Year awards
www.eurosport.com Sports News
Phil Foden has been named as the 2024 Football Writers' Association men's Footballer of the Year.
Advertisement
He has enjoyed a fantastic campaign with Manchester City, scoring 24 goals in all competitions so far. Foden garnered more than 42 per cent of the votes with team-mate Rodri coming in second place and Arsenal's Declan Rice in third. Meanwhile, Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw scooped the women's prize.
Manchester City duo Phil Foden and Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw have won the Footballer Writers' Association's Footballer of the Year awards for the 2023-24 season.
Foden won 42 per cent of members votes and is the third City player in four years to win the men’s Footballer of the Year award after Ruben Dias in 2021 and Erling Haaland in 2023.
Foden finished ahead of Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice and City team-mate Rodri who came second and third respectively. Martin Odegaard, Ollie Watkins and Cole Palmer completed the top six.
Foden said: "Being named the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year is a huge honour. I’m very, very happy to receive this award but I could not have done it without the help of my team-mates.
“We have a very special squad of players at City, and I’m privileged to be a part of that group.
“I want to thank all my team-mates as well as Pep and the coaches for all the support and advice they have given me.
“I strive to be the best that I can be every single day and that is all down to the way the manager and my colleagues always seek to improve and get better.
“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who voted for me as well as my fellow nominees.
“I’m immensely proud to have won this award. Now I am focused on seeking to finish the season as strongly as possible and to try to help City win more trophies.”
In the Premier League, Foden has scored 16 goals and got seven assists this season. He has also scored five goals in the Champions League with three assists and got two goals in the FA Cup.
Manchester City are currently second in the Premier League table on 79 points, just one behind league leaders Arsenal with four of their matches still to play.