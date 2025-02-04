Featured

Papa Kwesi Nduom criticizes GFA for misusing FIFA funds at the expense of clubs, players

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Feb - 04 - 2025 , 16:30 2 minutes read

The owner and financier of Elmina Sharks Football Club, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom has sharply criticized the leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for misappropriating FIFA funds while neglecting clubs and players.

In a Facebook post on Monday, February 3, 2025, the prominent businessman called for a major overhaul of the association, accusing its leaders of benefiting from FIFA money while leaving clubs, referees, and players dissatisfied.

He expressed his frustration by questioning why the nation continues to stand by as more tragedies, bankruptcies and losses for the Black Stars unfold.

“The GFA needs a serious overhaul. A few people at the top feed on FIFA money and leave the clubs, referees, and players hungry. What are we waiting for? More deaths, bankruptcies and Black Stars losses?” Nduom wrote.

Dr Nduom also challenged Ghanaians to recognize that the country's football leagues no longer qualify as legitimate entertainment platforms.

"When will Ghanaians recognize that our football leagues don’t qualify as entertainment platforms?"

His remarks come in the wake of the tragic death of Francis Yaw Frimpong, a devoted Kumasi Asante Kotoko fan, popularly known as Nana Pooley.

Kotoko experienced the tragic incident during their Matchday 19 fixture against Nsoatreman FC, as Nana Pooley was stabbed to death.

The incident occurred at the Nana Koromansah II Stadium on Sunday, February 2, 2025, with his death resulting from violent actions at the match venue.

While the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ghana Police Service have launched investigations into the matter, the Porcupine Warriors have decided to suspend all football-related activities until the perpetrators are brought to justice.

The violent incident marks another troubling chapter for the Ghanaian league, which has long struggled with persistent financial problems, security concerns and controversies surrounding officiating.