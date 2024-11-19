Featured

Otto Addo points to "hatred" as Black Stars miss out on AFCON 2025

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, has suggested that external hostility toward him and the national team contributed to their dismal performance in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The Black Stars failed to qualify for the tournament following a 1-1 draw with Angola, which left them at the bottom of Group F.

Addo, speaking ahead of Ghana's final qualifier against Niger on Monday, hinted at the psychological impact of the negativity surrounding the team. “Surely there was a lot of hatred coming from outside against me and against maybe the team,” he said. “To be honest, we played well but lacked scoring goals. I think it’s a complex thing—it’s maybe more psychological.”

The failure to qualify marks the first time in two decades that Ghana will not feature in the AFCON tournament. The campaign saw the team struggle offensively, managing just three draws and three losses in six matches, a performance that has sparked outrage among fans and pundits.

Despite the criticism, Addo urged Ghanaians to rally behind the national team, emphasizing the importance of support for the players. “Sometimes it affects the players, and we need support—that’s all,” he noted, appealing for unity as the team navigates this challenging period.

The final match against Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium ended in a 2-1 defeat, capping a dismal qualifying campaign. The Ghana Football Association is expected to conduct a comprehensive review of the team’s performance, with Addo’s future as head coach under scrutiny.

As the Black Stars reflect on a campaign to forget, the focus now shifts to rebuilding the team and restoring Ghana’s footballing pride on the international stage.