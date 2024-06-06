Previous article: Premier League clubs vote on whether to keep or scrap VAR at Annual General Meeting

Otto Addo: Mali Clash crucial for Black Stars World Cup qualification hopes

Graphic Online Sports News Jun - 06 - 2024 , 12:23

Ghana coach Otto Addo has stressed the importance of their upcoming World Cup qualifier against Mali, labeling it a "must-win" encounter.

The Black Stars currently occupy fifth place in Group I following the Central African Republic's victory over Chad yesterday. With a win in Bamako today, Ghana could potentially climb to second in the group, putting them in a stronger position before facing CAR next week.

Addo stressed the significance of the match, stating: "It's a very important match for us. We need the three points to guarantee a good chance of reaching the World Cup. However, we're aware of the challenge Mali presents. They have a very strong team, as demonstrated recently against Nigeria and Ivory Coast."

He also acknowledged Mali's strengths: "They possess a lot of young talent and are ranked higher than us in the FIFA rankings. They're a great team, and defeating them will be difficult, but we must try. Despite our own strong squad, their ranking reflects their quality and competitiveness. Their recent performances against Nigeria and the unlucky defeat to Ivory Coast at AFCON showcase their strength."

Addo, however, remains optimistic: "While they are a very strong team, we still have the chance to win. We have a strong squad too, and it will be a close contest."

Ghana will be looking to secure a vital victory in Bamako to stay on track in their quest for World Cup qualification.