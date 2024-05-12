Next article: Dreams FC to defend FA Cup title as they play Bofoakwa in semis today

Nsoatreman FC beat Legon Cities to reach MTN FA Cup final

Graphic.com.gh Sports News May - 12 - 2024 , 18:02

Nsoatreman FC defeated Legon Cities 2-1 to reach their first-ever MTN FA Cup final after their semi-final duel at the WAFA Park in Sogakope on Saturday.

Two first half goals from Afetorgbor Foster and Eric Osei Bonsu were enough for the Nsoatre-based side to progress to their first ever final.

Coach Maxwell Konadu masterminded the victory against his former side. Nsoatreman, who were the better of the two, showed a better economy in front of goal - with 16-year-old Afetorgbor Foster not shy of confidence after he opened the scoring with powerful drive in the 35th minute.

Legon Cities goalkeeper Joseph Kumah failed to hold onto the ball as it slipped through his fingers on a rainy-pitch at the WAFA Park in Sogakope.

Eric Osei Bonsu rattled home the second for Nsoatreman three minutes later after he delivered a belter inside the box after beating his marker .

William Kweku Adjei pulled one back for Legon Cities in the 58th minute. Right from the off, Nsoatreman FC showed their dominance of the ball, and deservedly won to progress to the final.

With Nsoatreman FC defence being superbly marshalled, Maxwell Konadu's men kept their composure and control to stroll to victory and crucially secure passage to the finals of the 2023-24 MTN FA Cup.

Nsoatreman now awaits the winner of the second semi-final between defending champions Dreams FC and Bofoakwa Tano at the WAFA Park on Sunday May 12, 2024.