Featured

MTN FA Cup: Hearts seek redemption against Berekum Chelsea on Sunday

Peter Sarbah Sports News May - 14 - 2025 , 16:50 2 minutes read

After a brief pause to accommodate the MTN FA Cup semi-final matches, the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League returns this weekend with a lineup of crucial fixtures as the title race and relegation battles intensify.

Accra Hearts of Oak will be aiming to end a five-match winless streak when they travel to face Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park.

Advertisement

With just four games remaining, the Phobians find themselves almost out of the title race, following a frustrating goalless draw with arch-rivals Asante Kotoko in the Super Clash at the Accra Sports Stadium last Sunday.

Now playing for pride and a potential top-four finish, Hearts are under pressure to rediscover their form against a Berekum Chelsea side that has shown signs of revival.

The Blues, who sit 11th on the league table, have picked up three wins in their last five games, and a victory over Hearts would further strengthen their mid-table position and hand them the bragging rights in what is expected to be a tightly contested affair.

Elsewhere, Asante Kotoko will continue their push for the league crown when they host Dreams FC at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors remain in contention and will hope to capitalise on home advantage to maintain pressure on the top contenders.

The title race itself remains wide open, with Nations FC, Bibiani Gold Stars, and Heart of Lions all vying for glory as the season heads into its final stretch. Every point will prove vital in what promises to be a dramatic finish.

Advertisement

Other fixtures

Elsewhere Karela United who are fighting against relegation will host Medeama SC at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in a must-win encounter.

Defending champions, FC Samartex 1996, will welcome Bechem United to the Nsenkyire Sports Arena, aiming to end the season on a strong note.

At the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex in Tema Newtown, Vision FC will clash with Young Apostles in a mid-table battle, while at the Ampain AAK II Sports Arena, Basake Holy Stars will take on Heart of Lions, who are firmly in the hunt for the title.

The weekend action kicks off on Saturday with Accra Lions facing Aduana FC at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Advertisement

On Monday Legon Cities meet league leaders Nations FC at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, in what could prove to be a defining moment in the title race for the visitors.