Mohammed nominated for Africa Player of the Month

Peter Sarbah Sports News Jun - 03 - 2024 , 19:46

Ghana's amputee national team striker, Mubarak Mohammed, has been nominated for the prestigious Africa Athlete of the Month award for May, organised by the Africa Sports Ventures Group (ASVG).

Mohammed is among four standout athletes vying for the title, competing alongside Nigeria's Lookman Ademola, Cameroun and Manchester United's Andre Onana, and Nigerian table tennis star, Aruna Quadri.

The nominations highlight the exceptional performances of these athletes during the month under review.

Mohammed's nomination follows his remarkable display at the Amputee Africa Cup of Nations, where he was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament. His eight goals played a crucial role in helping Ghana defend their title, and he also secured two Man of the Match awards.

Andre Onana earned his nomination through his stellar performances for Manchester United, particularly in helping the team clinch the FA Cup. Onana's achievements made him the second African goalkeeper to win the FA Cup, following in the footsteps of Zimbabwe's Bruce Grobbelaar, who won it with Liverpool.

Aruna Quadri's impressive victory at the ITTF Africa Cup in Kigali, Rwanda, where he defeated Egypt's El-Beiali Mohamed in four straight sets to claim the men's singles title, secured his nomination.

Lookman Ademola's solo efforts in ending German champions Bayer Leverkusen's unbeaten run were also noteworthy. His hat-trick for Atalanta in the UEFA Europa League finals in May was instrumental in his team's success, earning him a well-deserved place among the nominees.

The ASVG organisers emphasised that the nominations were based on the athletes' outstanding performances during May, showcasing their talent and dedication.