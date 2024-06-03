Featured

Black Stars fly out to Bamako on Tuesday

The Black Stars are set to depart Accra today for Bamako, the capital of Mali, as they prepare to face The Eagles of Mali in a crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

Coach Otto Addo has the full complement of the team in camp now since the arrival of Osman Bukari and Alexander Djiku last Saturday after they started camping last Thursday.

The team has been preparing rigorously at the University of Ghana Stadium since last Friday and they are expected to arrive in Bamako today to acclimatise before the game on Thurday.

Ghana will play a double-header, starting with Mali on Thursday, followed by a match against the Central African Republic (CAR) at the Baba Yara Stadium on June 10.

Coach Otto Addo has assembled a squad of 26 players, including two outfield debutants: Ibrahim Sulemana of Italian Serie A side Cagliari, and Brandon Thomas-Asante from English Championship side West Bromwich Albion.

The squad features only one local player, Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Fredrick Asare, who will be vying for the starting position alongside Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Joseph Wollacott.

Currently sitting fourth in Group I with three points, Ghana aims to secure maximum points to improve their standing.

The group is led by Comoros with six points, followed by Mali with four points. Madagascar and Ghana both have three points, while CAR has one point and Chad is yet to earn a point.

Coach Otto Addo and his team are determined to climb the group standings with strong performances in the upcoming fixtures. The inclusion of promising talents like Sulemana and Thomas-Asante is expected to bring fresh energy and skill to the squad.

Ghanaian fans are hopeful that the Black Stars will deliver impressive results in these crucial matches to boost their chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.