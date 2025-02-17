Next article: Bellingham sees red for using foul language

Previous article: Boxing: Sarah Asare, Ghana’s first female matchmaker, set to deliver another thriller

Featured

Mohammed Kudus slammed for poor performance

Yahoo.com Sports News Feb - 17 - 2025 , 11:15 1 minute read

West Ham United slumped to a disappointing 1-0 loss to Brentford last Saturday at the London Stadium.

Coach Graham Potter has endured an incredibly difficult start to his reign at the Hammers, winning just one of his six matches in charge.

West Ham were expected to pick up maximum points in front of their home crowd against the Bees, who have been in patchy form over the past few months.

Post-match analysis pointed to midfielder, Mohammed Kudus as the worst performer for West Ham in last Saturday’s defeat.

Advertisement

The 24-year-old continually gave the ball away and offered almost nothing going forward.

He had 60 touches in the game, but failed to contribute any goal, assist or a key pass.

The winger attempted six crosses but couldn’t complete any of them. He also lost the ball an incredible 16 times and failed to win any of his aerial duels.

Kudus is one of the most important players for West Ham, with the Ghanaian starting 20 Premier League matches so far this term. –Yahoo