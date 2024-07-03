Featured

Matthew Amoah Jr. signs first professional contract with Feyenoord

Kweku Zurek Sports News Jul - 03 - 2024 , 18:25

Matthew Amoah Jr, the son of former Ghana International Matthew Amoah, has signed his first professional contract with Dutch Eredivisie side Feyenoord Rotterdam, securing his place at the club until 2027.

Advertisement

The 15-year-old, under the watchful eye of family and friends, inked a three-year deal with the Dutch side after impressing at the club’s youth levels.

Amoah Jr joined Feyenoord in 2018 from NAC Breda and has steadily risen through the ranks. Expressing his excitement, he said, "I am very proud to have signed my first contract with Feyenoord. I have been playing for the club since I was a young boy and have worked towards this wonderful moment all these years. Next season I want to take the next step in my development and I hope to be important for my team again by giving assists and scoring goals."

Amoah Jr. began his football career with the amateurs of Baronie from Breda before moving to the Feyenoord Academy at a young age. The midfielder has now played in all the highest youth teams and will join Feyenoord Under-17 after the summer break.

His father, Amoah Sr, had already made his name in the Netherlands, having featured for NAC Breda and Vitesse Arnhem. At the national level, he earned 45 caps for the Black Stars, scoring 12 goals and representing Ghana in the 2006 and 2010 World Cups.