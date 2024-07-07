Featured

John Zile is new UBO Africa International champion

Undefeated Dormaa-based boxer John Zile moved closer to a world title bout last Friday after stopping hard-hitting Emmanuel ‘Akufo-Addo’ Quartey in the Universal Boxing Organisation (UBO) International Super Bantamweight title fight at the Semanhyia Golden Mall in Kumasi.

After taking a beating in the first two rounds, 34-year-old Quartey failed to answer the bell in the third round, forcing the referee to end the bout and declare Zile the winner.

Moments after being decorated with the belt by GBA official Michael Tetteh, Zile, 24, who now has a fight record of 13 wins, no defeats, and two draws, vowed to win the world title in the super bantamweight division. "I am ready for the world. I am ready for anyone in the world. I can’t wait to win the world title for Ghana," he stated.

Many fans who thronged the mall were expecting a full 12-round title bout; however, Zile ended their hopes while fans were still arriving to watch the match.

With powerful combinations and right hooks, coupled with left jabs and uppercuts, Quartey was rendered listless and failed to find his rhythm, ultimately giving up in round three.

The night, organized by Mr. Gordon Frimpong, CEO and founder of Osibor Boxing Promotions and Management and manager of John Zile, also saw stablemate Stanley Nyantekyi knock out veteran Isaac Nettey in round three to win the UBO Africa Featherweight title.

Mr. Frimpong told the Daily Graphic that the Dormaa native will bring a world title to the country this year. He revealed that Zile will fight in September in Kumasi to defend his international belt and look ahead to the world title in October or November.

"Zile’s fighting style is unique. He counterpunches very well, pivots very well, and can connect from the inside and outside while withstanding and taking punishment from his opponents," he stated.