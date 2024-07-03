Featured

I'm not surprised Mukarama Abdulai is making strides - Yusif Basigi

Head Coach of Hasaacas Ladies FC, Yusif Basigi, says he is the least surprised seeing striker Mukarama Abdulai has made great progress after joining the club last season.

She also won gold with the Black Princesses during the 2023 African Games, scoring the winning goal for Ghana against Nigeria in the final in Cape Coast.

Mukarama Abdulai, 21, has been on top of her game since she joined Hasaacas Ladies in September 2023 helping the club to reclaim the 2023/24 Malta Guinness Women's Premier League title.

He efforts earned her the Home-Based Female Footballer of the Year at the 2024 Ghana Football Awards held on Saturday, June 29.

Speaking to Channel One Sports at the awards ceremony on Saturday, Coach Basigi said: “I realized that such a household name, you don’t need to let her go rotten after having sat home for almost one and a half years due to injury."

"We had to ensure that she got recuperated so I took her to Takoradi to bring her back on track. She agreed and I’m not surprised this time around, she is making it.”

Currently, Mukarama is one of 33 Black Queens players camping in Accra in preparation towards a friendly match against Japan on July 13, 2024 at the Kanazawa Go Go Curry Stadium in Tokyo.

I can still be who I was before my injury – Mukarama Abdulai