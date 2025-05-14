Featured

IGP promotes armwrestling champion Grace Minta

GraphicOnline Sports News May - 14 - 2025 , 12:40 2 minutes read

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has promoted Ghanaian armwrestling champion Grace Minta to the rank of Chief Inspector in recognition of her outstanding sporting achievements and dedication to the Ghana Police Service.

The promotion was announced on Monday during a special engagement between the IGP and officers of the service who actively participate in sports. While commending the athletes for their discipline and contributions, the IGP singled out Minta for her exemplary performance and unwavering commitment to excellence.

Advertisement

“I have heard your name severally but not met you in person. You have made the service proud. You have been promoted to Chief Inspector with immediate effect in recognition of your achievements and sporting prowess,” Dr Yohuno said.

Describing her as a beacon of discipline, resilience and hard work, the IGP said Minta’s exploits on the continental and global stage had significantly elevated the image of the police service.

Originally recruited as an athlete, Minta later found her true calling in armwrestling — a sport she has since dominated. She is the reigning African Champion in the women’s 80kg category and the current world titleholder in the Masters division. Her most recent feat was winning double gold for Ghana at the 13th African Games held in Accra.

Grace Minta’s success in armwrestling has earned her admiration across the country and within the police force, where her work ethic and leadership have made her a role model for younger officers.

The IGP’s decision to elevate Minta is being seen as a broader endorsement of sports within the security services and a demonstration of the Ghana Police Service’s commitment to recognising and rewarding excellence.