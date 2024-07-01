Featured

Hearts of Oak unfazed by Ibrahim's departure

Peter Sarbah Sports News Jul - 01 - 2024 , 13:46

Accra Hearts of Oak have stated that the departure of influential midfielder, Salifu Ibrahim, will not impact the club's fortunes.

Advertisement

According to a high-ranking source within the club, they remain confident for the future despite Ibrahim's decision not to renew his contract, which expired at the end of the season.

Ibrahim, 24, was a key player in the team's campaign last season, but contract renewal negotiations hit a snag when he demanded a monthly post-tax salary of $2500.

The club was unable to meet this demand, leading to a misunderstanding between the player's agent and the club over the proposed salary.

Sources confirm that Ibrahim has since joined Kosovo side FC Drita. The club insider suggested that the agent's high demands were a tactic to secure an international move for the midfielder.

Despite his contributions last season, the source emphasised that the club no longer sought Ibrahim's services and that his absence would not affect their plans.

The source admitted an impending shakeup of the squad that would see some of the tired legs and non-performing players show the exit door with new recruitments to beef up the squad that would be capable of challenging for the league title next season.

"Hearts of Oak is set for a major overhaul," the source revealed, adding: "We intend to part ways with underperforming players and build a more formidable squad capable of competing for titles next season."