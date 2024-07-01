Featured

Carl Lokko: Nyantakyi will rule world featherweight

National featherweight champion Stanley Nyantakyi is on the brink of international recognition, according to his trainer Lawrence Carl Lokko.

In an interview with Graphic Sports last Thursday, Coach Lokko expressed confidence that the 23-year-old boxer, known as the Ashanti Warrior, will soon be a top contender in the featherweight division on the global stage.

“Nyantakyi is very ambitious and determined to make a mark in the sport. He trains like a warrior, and he is a good boxer. Nyantakyi has great technique and stamina and fights like a warrior. He feels no pain when hit and keeps fighting even when injured,” Lokko said.

Lokko praised Nyantakyi's work ethic and stated that the boxer's discipline and proactive approach to training.

“As a trainer, I watch in awe as Nyantakyi does the right things at the gym before he is even instructed and remains very focused throughout his training.

The featherweight division in Ghana belongs to him now and no one can face him. His focus should now be the world title, which is what we have been training towards for some time,” Lokko said.

With a record of 10 bouts, including one defeat, Nyantakyi is set to fight for the vacant Universal Boxing Organisation (UBO) African featherweight title. He will face seasoned veteran Isaac Nettey in the headline bout on July 5 at the Semanhyia Golden Mall in Kumasi.

Nyantakyi, who has earned the nickname Ashanti Warrior, is entering the fight with a 100% knockout rate in his last nine bouts, which has made Lokko confident that his protégé will continue his knockout streak against Nettey.

“What Nyantakyi will do on the night will amaze everyone. Nettey can’t go the distance with him and Nyantakyi will stop him before the championship rounds,” Lokko predicted.

The upcoming bout is highly anticipated, with fans and boxing enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the clash between the young, determined Nyantakyi and the experienced Nettey.

As Nyantakyi aims for the UBO African featherweight title, his trainer and supporters believe this fight will be a significant step towards his goal of global domination in the featherweight division.