Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe: I’ll expose corruption in Ghana football

Peter Sarbah Sports News Jul - 01 - 2024 , 13:52

A Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has announced his intention to expose widespread corruption within the Ghana Premier League.

He claims to possess substantial evidence against club officials who attempt to influence match outcomes through bribery and other unethical practices.

In an exclusive interview with Graphic Sports, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe revealed that he was in the process of compiling a comprehensive dossier, which included documents and pictures, to substantiate his claims.

"I'm deeply going into some of our past premier league matches and I will expose some of them publicly with documents and pictures to support my argument," he stated.

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe explained that he was aware of instances where officials had contacted players ahead of matches, offering them bribes to underperform or play leniently in favour of the opposing team.

"Players have openly declared how they have been influenced with cars by managers of different clubs just to play foul for their own team," he added.

The former Ghana Football Association (GFA) boss also addressed recent remarks by the General Manager of FC Samartex, Edmund Ackah, who questioned Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe's competence in managing a club.

Ackah was quoted on Oyerepa FM saying, "If Hearts of Oak were under his (Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe) management, could he compete with me in the league?"

Responding to these comments, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe highlighted his extensive experience in football administration, spanning over five decades, despite it not being his primary profession.

"I still stand by my words that football has been corrupted by indiscipline and opportunistic people who claimed to be managers of football," he asserted.

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe reminisced about the era of esteemed football administrators, such as H.P Nyametei, Kwasi Asante Sakyi, Alhaji Tijani, Dr Eugene Quayenor, Ambassador Osekere, Mr Harry Sawyer, Nana Wereko Ampem, Mr D.S. Quacopome, Mr J.S. Addo, S.K. Manu and B.K. Adusei, who maintained high standards in football administration in Ghana.

He urged current football managers to learn from these past leaders and avoid resorting to corrupt methods to achieve success.