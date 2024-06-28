Next article: 35 Black Princesses report to camp in Cape Coast for preparations ahead of U20 Women's World Cup

Featured

Hearts of Oak set to part ways with Ibrahim Salifu

Nii Ayitey Brown Sports News Jun - 28 - 2024 , 17:32

Accra Hearts of Oak’s talented midfielder, Salifu Ibrahim, has been left out of the team’s squad expected to play Asante Kotoko in the Democracy Cup in July due to contractual issues.

Advertisement

According to the player’s agent, Benedict Asiedu, Ibrahim’s refusal to renew his contract resulted from the team’s inability to reach an agreement on the financial details of the new contract.

Asiedu also claimed that the player feels he has not been given enough playing time by the club and accused the club of attempting to offload him to Nsoatreman FC without his consent.

He accused board members Vincent Odotei Sowah and Alhaji Brimah Akanbi of being the brains behind Salifu’s limited playing time at the club this season.

However, Alhaji Akambi, in an interview on Kessben FM, explained that the issues emanated from salary negotiations. He disclosed that the player’s agent was demanding a net salary of $2,500 monthly for the player and was not ready to negotiate it down.

Alhaji Akambi added that he had not heard from Salifu’s camp since he informed them that the club could only pay the money as a gross salary.

Reports indicate that Salifu Ibrahim is on the verge of joining FC Drita in Kosovo in the ongoing transfer window. The former Eleven Wonders midfielder’s contract with the Phobians expires at the end of the month, and efforts to sign a new deal have been unsuccessful.

Ibrahim Salifu, nicknamed “Di Maria,” joined the club in 2021 on a three-year deal and played a key role for Samuel Boadu’s side in their 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League title win.

He was awarded both club and league MVP honours. In total, he collected five trophies with the Phobians. The 24-year-old recorded two goals and 10 assists in 32 appearances in the just-ended Ghana Premier League season.