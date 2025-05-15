Featured

Ghana to host U-20 WAFU A&B Boys Cup in June

Graphic.com.gh Sports News May - 15 - 2025 , 10:54 1 minute read

Ghana is set to host the maiden edition of the under-20 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) A&B Boys Cup scheduled to take place from June 15 to 30, 2025, in Accra.

This follows the country’s successful organisation of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) African Schools Football Championship earlier this year.

The tournament, which will feature all 16 West African nations, brings together countries from both WAFU Zone A and Zone B for the first time in a unified U-20 championship.

Participating nations include Cape Verde, The Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Guinea, Mali, Liberia, Mauritania, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Niger, Nigeria, Togo, and the host nation, Ghana.

Unlike previous editions that were held separately in each WAFU zone and served as qualification pathways to the under-20 CAF Africa Cup of Nations, this tournament is aimed at fostering greater competition and development at the youth level across the sub-region.

Matches will primarily be held at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram, with the final scheduled to take place at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra.