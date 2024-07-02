Featured

Ghana secure silver at U19 Men Volleyball Championship in Cote d'Ivoire

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Jul - 02 - 2024 , 10:54

Ghana's U19 men’s volleyball team delivered an impressive performance to win silver at the just ended 2024 U19 Nations Volleyball Championship in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire.

The determined Ghanaian team, led by experienced coach Seidu Ajanako, was narrowly defeated by Sierra Leone in the finals, losing in two straight trendsets with scores of 21-13 and 21-11.

Despite the loss, the Ghanaians qualified for the 2024 Volleyball World Championship to be held in China.

The team’s journey began with a victory over DR Congo in three sets. Although they suffered a setback against Namibia, losing 21-13 and 21-18, they still advanced to the quarterfinals.

In a thrilling rematch, Ghana avenged their earlier defeat by overcoming Namibia in straight sets after winning 22-20, 25-23.

Team Ghana continued their brilliant performance by defeating DR Congo 22-20, 21-18 in the semi-finals however, Ghana faced a tough challenge in the final succumbing to Sierra Leone in a one-sided match which ended 21-13, 21-11.

Ghana's representatives at the championship

Despite losing the ultimate title, the team consisting Emmanuel Abbey (blocker), Ebenezer Anyetei (defender), Kelvin Carboo, Phillip Amissah, and Emmanuel Adamitey displayed significant talent as they made notable contributions towards Ghana's success at the championship.

The team is expected to resume training after a week of rest to prepare for the 2024 World U19 Volleyball Championships in China.