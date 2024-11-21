Featured

GFA to evaluate Otto Addo’s performance after AFCON 2025 qualification failure

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will meet Black Stars head coach Otto Addo on November 27, 2024, to critically assess his technical report following Ghana’s shocking failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The review will also examine the overall performance of the technical team since Addo’s reappointment in March 2024. Signed on a three-year contract for his second stint, the coach has faced significant criticism amid poor results.

Dismal campaign



Under Addo’s leadership, the Black Stars failed to win a single match in their six-game AFCON qualification campaign, finishing last in Group F. This marks Ghana’s first absence from the continental tournament in two decades, a failure that has sparked public outrage and calls for the coach’s dismissal.

Despite the AFCON qualification debacle, Ghana’s World Cup qualification efforts have offered some reprieve. The Black Stars sit joint-top of Group I after securing key victories over Mali and the Central African Republic.

GFA restructuring efforts



As part of its response to the AFCON qualification failure, the GFA has dissolved the Black Stars Management Committee. This move, announced after an Executive Council meeting on November 20, aims to pave the way for restructuring and renewed focus.

The association also issued a public apology, acknowledging the team’s underwhelming performance and the disappointment it has caused fans.

Next steps



The upcoming meeting with Addo is expected to shape the future of the national team, with a focus on preparations for the next round of World Cup qualifiers in March 2025.

In addition, the GFA has scheduled a Ghana Football Retreat for November 28 at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence. This forum will gather stakeholders, including former players, coaches, media representatives, and government officials, to discuss strategies for rebuilding the Black Stars and enhancing the performance of all national teams.

The GFA said it remains committed to addressing the issues surrounding the Black Stars’ recent failures and regaining the trust of fans as the team looks to bounce back on the global stage.