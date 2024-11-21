Featured

GFA dissolves Black Stars management committee

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Nov - 21 - 2024 , 13:49

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the dissolution of the Black Stars Management Committee following the team's failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be held in Morocco.

The decision was made during the Executive Council (ExCo) meeting on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, as the association seeks to address the aftermath of Ghana’s disappointing campaign.

In a statement, the GFA expressed gratitude to the committee members for their contributions to Ghana football but emphasised the need for restructuring to restore the Black Stars' success.

Coach Addo’s second stint has been fraught with challenges, including Ghana’s failure to win a single game in the AFCON qualifiers, marking their first absence from the tournament since 2004.

The GFA, which issued a public apology for the Black Stars’ AFCON failure after the ExCo meeting, pledged to rebuild and focus on the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers, where Ghana sits joint-top of Group I with three wins from four matches.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) wishes to express its sincerest apologies to the good people of Ghana for the Black Stars' inability to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025.

We understand the disappointment and frustration this failure has caused, and we share in the pain and sadness of our beloved fans. We acknowledge that the team's performance did not meet the high expectations of the nation, and for that, we are truly sorry.

We would like to take this opportunity to express our heartfelt gratitude to our loyal football fans for their unwavering support and encouragement throughout the qualifying campaign. Your passion and dedication are what drive us to strive for excellence.

Going forward, the Executive Council, at its meeting of Wednesday, 20th November, 2024, took the following key decisions:

1. Immediate dissolution of the Management Committee of the senior national football team, the Black Stars. In doing so, we sincerely thank the members of the Committee for their service to Ghana Football over the years.

2. The Executive Council will meet the Head Coach of the Black Stars, Mr. Otto Addo, on the 27th of November, 2024, to discuss his Technical report on the just ended AFCON qualifiers and the overall performance of the Technical team since assuming duty earlier this year.

Ghana Football Retreat

Given the passion and concern shown by members and stakeholders of Ghana Football as well as the general public, the GFA shall hold a Ghana Football Retreat to which members and all stakeholders shall be invited.

Members and stakeholders such as SWAG and the Media, National Sports Authority, PFAG, former captains and players, coaches, supporters, Football enthusiasts, Sports-related professionals (Medics, Economists, Marketers etc), and Opinion leaders (including traditional rulers) will be invited to the Retreat.

The Ministries of Sports, Finance and Education, and key Authorities such as Ghana Revenue Authority and Ghana Tourism Authority will be represented.

The meeting shall be held on the 28th of November, 2024, at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence, with the primary purpose of soliciting views and perspectives from stakeholders of Ghana Football. The output from this Retreat shall be used to develop a roadmap for enhancing the performance of the Black Stars and our other national teams.

We appreciate the support and patience of the Ghanaian people and look forward to making amends in the future.