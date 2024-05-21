Next article: Frimpong Manso named NASCO Coach of the Month

Francis Acquah wins NASCO Player of the Month

Peter Sarbah Sports News May - 21 - 2024 , 13:19

Bechem United's stalwart defender, Francis Acquah, has been named the Ghana Premier League NASCO Player of the Month for April 2024.

Acquah's outstanding performances saw him emerge victorious over Berekum Chelsea's Stephen Amankona and Evans Osei Wusu from FC Samartex 1996.

Acquah's consistent excellence on the field earned him the NASCO player of the match award twice consecutively.

Over the course of April, he played a total of 450 minutes and scored two crucial league goals, solidifying his reputation as a key player for Bechem United.

In recognition of his achievement, Acquah will be awarded a 43-inch NASCO television set, courtesy of ElectroLand Ghana Limited.

This honour explains his contributions to his team and his exceptional skill and dedication to the sport.

Francis Acquah's performance has not only been pivotal for Bechem United's campaign but also serves as an inspiration to aspiring footballers across the country.

His recognition as the NASCO Player of the Month underscores the impact he has made in the league and his potential for future success.