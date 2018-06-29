Fans mob Mo Salah after his address was leaked on Facebook

Hundreds of Egyptian football fans flocked to Mohamed Salah's house after his address was leaked on Facebook last night
.
Although Salah's efforts cannot be faulted. He was the only player to score a goal for Egypt in the tournament and played a significant part in securing qualification for his country. Had he been fully fit, things could have gone differently.
Anyway, Salah is idolised in Egypt, a national icon and a source
Most athletes of that level of fame would have remained inside and waited for the fans to disperse, but Salah is not like most athletes. Despite the growing crowd, the 'Egyptian King' stepped outside, met with fans and signed autographs for them.