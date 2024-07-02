Featured

Ex-Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala completes move to Tanzanian side Simba SC

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Jul - 02 - 2024 , 13:00

Ugandan international Steven Desse Mukwala has signed a three-year deal with Tanzanian giants Simba SC. He joined the club on a free transfer after mutually parting ways with Asante Kotoko SC upon the expiration of his contract last week.

Advertisement

Mukwala, 24 joined Kotoko in August 2022 and established himself as a key member of the team. He ended the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season with 14 goals as the club’s top scorer, including a memorable brace against rivals Hearts of Oak.

Simba will be hoping Mukwala’s prolific goalscoring ability continues in Tanzania to boost their ambitions for domestic and continental glory.

“One of the areas that had shortcomings last season is in the attack line and the arrival of Mukwala will increase the strength of the team with the help of Fredy Michael,” the club wrote on their website.

Meanwhile, Mukwala in a social media post today shared pictures from the event with the caption: "It's All but a New Challenge. And am aware of the task a head. Am Proud to be a new lion in the City"

He played for Vipers FC, Maroons FC, both in Uganda before joining Ghana’s Asante Kotoko two seasons ago.