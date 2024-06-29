Next article: Here are 9 of the most stylish kits athletes will be wearing at Paris 2024 Olympics

Featured

Ex-Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey unveiled by Rwandan side APR FC

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Jun - 29 - 2024 , 15:58

Ex-Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey has been unveiled by Rwandan Premier League side APR FC as their newest signing for the upcoming season.

Advertisement

Lamptey signed a two-year deal with the Rwandan side.

Lamptey, 29, joined the Kigali-based side following his departure from Asante Kotoko at the end of the 2023/24 season.

He had two months left on his contract with the Porcupine Warriors, but reached an agreement with the club to terminate the deal.

He made 17 appearances for Asante Kotoko in the 2023/24 season setting up five goals in the period as the team finished sixth on the league log.

He was part of the Black Stars team that represented Ghana at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire.