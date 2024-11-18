Featured

Evaluate and terminate Otto Addo’s contract for AFCON qualification failure - Afriyie

Peter Sarbah Sports News Nov - 18 - 2024 , 11:53

FORMER Vice-President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), George Afriyie, has urged the local football governing body to evaluate the performance of Black Stars Coach, Otto Addo, and terminate his contract following the team’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In an interview with Graphic Sports last Saturday, Afriyie stated that the AFCON qualification was a critical clause in Addo's contract, and the coach’s inability to meet this condition provided grounds for dismissal.

“Qualification to AFCON is one of the conditions that can warrant the termination of a contract. It is standard in these agreements, and failure to achieve that gives the FA every reason to terminate the contract,” Afriyie stated.

While advocating Addo’s dismissal, Afriyie also suggested that the coach’s performance in the AFCON qualifiers should be weighed against his efforts in the World Cup qualifiers before a final decision would be made.

“We need to evaluate the coach’s performance holistically, including his handling of the World Cup qualifiers, to determine whether he should stay or go,” he explained.

He also raised concerns about the absence or inactivity of a Black Stars management committee, a body traditionally tasked with logistical and operational support for the team.

“I don’t think there is a Black Stars management committee currently. Since the previous one was dissolved, I have not heard about its reconstitution, and I am unclear on who the members are or their role,” he noted.

He also stated the importance of the management committee in ensuring the team’s success. He cited an example from a past match against Sudan, where preparation on astro turf was vital but could only have been adequately facilitated by a functioning management committee.