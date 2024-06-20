Featured

Epiphany Warriors secure Women's Premier League Promotion, Halifax Queens, Luta Thunder Ladies in decider

Jun - 20 - 2024

FC Epiphany Warriors have clinched their spot in the Malta Guinness Women's Premier League after an impressive 4-0 victory over FC Sarmatex Ladies on game day four of the GFA Regional Women’s Championship (Southern Zone) Playoff.

Diana Abu set the tone early with a 19th-minute opener, with Gifty Acheampong (50th minute), Precious Peprah (57th), and Jennifer Darwah (69th) adding goals to seal an important victory. With this win, the Epiphany Warriors remain unbeaten, amassing 12 points with one game still to play.

As FC Epiphany Warriors celebrate their promotion, all eyes now turn to the critical match between Halifax Queens and Luta Thunder Ladies today. Both teams are vying for the second promotion spot, making their upcoming clash in Sogakope a decisive battle.

Halifax Queens kept their hopes alive with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Rootz Sistaz, courtesy of Salamatu Mohammed's 48th-minute goal at the WAFA Park, keeping Halifax Queens in second place on the log with nine points.

Luta Thunder Ladies defeated Mfantseman Royals 3-1, with Eva Odin Amoako as the standout performer after scoring twice in the seventh and 26th minutes, capitalising on a defensive lapse.

The second half saw Mfantseman Royals’ goalkeeper, Joyce Quansah, inadvertently score an own goal in the 73rd minute to put the game beyond recovery. Despite a late goal from Lordina Sam in the 78th minute, the Mfantseman side could not prevent a second consecutive defeat.

The stage is now set for a thrilling finale this afternoon at Sogakope Park as Halifax Queens battle Luta Thunder Ladies to determine which team joins FC Epiphany Warriors in the women's elite league next season.