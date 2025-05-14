Featured

Emmanuel Annor responds to GFA fine over 'I belong to Jesus' celebration

Nations FC forward Emmanuel Annor has responded to a fine issued by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) after he displayed a message reading “I belong to Jesus” during a goal celebration in a Premier League match against Asante Kotoko.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) fined Annor GH₵500 for misconduct after he celebrated a goal by revealing the religious message.

Annor, who netted a goal in the high-profile match, pulled off his shirt to reveal an undershirt bearing the inscription, “I belong to Jesus.” The act, which quickly drew attention both on and off the pitch, was deemed a violation of league rules by the GFA’s Disciplinary Committee.

In response, Annor took to social media on Wednesday to voice his disagreement with the GFA’s decision. He wrote:

“Why are footballers allowed to celebrate LGBTQ+ identities but not express their love for Jesus? Romans 14:8 — ‘If we live, we live for the Lord; and if we die, we die for the Lord. So, whether we live or die, we belong to the Lord.’ ✟ It’s kingdom work on the pitch!”

The incident has reignited discussions among fans and pundits about the limits of personal expression in sports and the role of governing bodies in enforcing professional standards.

Despite the fine, Annor’s celebration has drawn mixed reactions from the public, with some applauding his open display of faith, while others supported the GFA’s insistence on upholding the rules of the game.