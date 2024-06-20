Featured

Democracy Cup winner to TOPplay DC United in Washington

Kweku Zurek Sports News Jun - 20 - 2024 , 17:16

The winner of the upcoming Democracy Cup, to be contested between Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak on July 5, will earn the opportunity to play against American club DC United in Washington later this year.

This exciting announcement was made at the launch of the Cup, which celebrates the 30th anniversary of Ghana's Fourth Republic.

The Democracy Cup will also feature a curtain-raiser match involving selected Members of Parliament (MPs) to face off against a select side of former Black Stars players.

This preliminary match aims to add a unique and engaging element to the event to showcase the unity and spirit of the occasion.

During the launch in Accra, the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Bagbin, advocated for the Democracy Cup to become an annual event, emphasising the role of sports in strengthening Ghana's democracy.

"This initiative is further evidence of our commitment to strengthening Ghana's democracy," he remarked. "We want the Democracy Cup to be a regular fixture, promoting not only democracy but also the role of sports in our national life."

A known supporter of Asante Kotoko, Mr Bagbin expressed his gratitude to both clubs and acknowledged their rich histories and contributions to Ghana’s football.

He gave the assurance that future editions of the Democracy Cup would involve other Ghanaian teams, thereby broadening the event's impact and inclusivity.