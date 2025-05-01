CAF confirms final squad lists for Ghana, other teams at U-20 Cup of Nations in Egypt
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has unveiled the official squad lists for the TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations underway in Egypt, giving Ghanaians their first look at the Black Satellites lineup.
Ghana’s squad features a mix of local and foreign-based talent, including Aziz Issah of Barcelona B, Arafat Mohammed of FC Nordsjælland, Andrews Adjabeng of Real Sociedad C, and Aaron Essel of North Texas SC.
The list also includes a trio from Dreams FC: forward Aziz Musibau, midfielder Kelvin Ahiable, and goalkeeper Gidios Aseako.
Other notable names are Maxwell Azafokpe (Tudu Mighty Jets), Ishmael Addo (Heart of Lions), Hayford Boahen (Cheetah FC), and Kelvin Nkrumah (Medeama SC).
The Black Satellites will begin their campaign with a game against Congo on Friday, May 2, in Suez.
The 18th edition of the TotalEnergies CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations has officially kicked off in Egypt, setting the stage for three weeks of exciting football showcasing the continent’s brightest young talent.
Taking place from April 27 to May 18, 2025, the prestigious tournament not only determines Africa’s U-20 champions but also serves as a qualifier for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile later this year, with four spots up for grabs.
The 13 participating teams have been split into three groups—Group A with five teams, and Groups B and C with four each.
The top two teams from each group, along with the two best third-placed finishers, will advance to the quarter-finals, where the tournament transitions into a classic knockout format.
Below is the full squad lists for Ghana and the other teams according to the CAF website.
Team Ghana
Goalkeepers
Gidios Aseako – Dreams FC
Yakubu Saeed – Medeama
P. Arthur – N/A
Defenders
Dacosta Antwi – Young Apostles
Nana Kwame Boakye – FC Sheriff
Denis Marfo – Internacional
Maxwell Azafokpe – Tudu Mighty Jets
Midfielders
McCarthy Ofori – Bylis
Kelvin Ahiable – Dreams FC
Ishmael Addo – Heart of Lions
Aaron Essel – North Texas SC
Hayford Boahen – Cheetah FC
Edmund Asante – Vision FC
Araphat Mohammed – FC Nordsjælland
Attackers
Emmanuel Mensah – Sogndal
Joseph Opoku – Zulte Waregem
Dennis Ameyaw Appiah-Kubi – N/A
Abdul Hakim Sulemana – Randers
Jerry Afriyie – CD Lugo
George Tei Nagadzi – Vision FC
Andrews Adjabeng – Real Sociedad C
Michael Amer – Nice Ibrahim Sporting Club
Aziz Issah – Barcelona B
Clinton Duodu – Apollon Limassol
Kelvin Nkrumah – Medeama
Aziz Musibau – Dreams FC
