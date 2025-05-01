Previous article: Here's all you need to know about the 2025 CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt

Featured

CAF confirms final squad lists for Ghana, other teams at U-20 Cup of Nations in Egypt

Beatrice Laryea Sports News May - 01 - 2025 , 10:09 2 minutes read

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has unveiled the official squad lists for the TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations underway in Egypt, giving Ghanaians their first look at the Black Satellites lineup.

Ghana’s squad features a mix of local and foreign-based talent, including Aziz Issah of Barcelona B, Arafat Mohammed of FC Nordsjælland, Andrews Adjabeng of Real Sociedad C, and Aaron Essel of North Texas SC.

The list also includes a trio from Dreams FC: forward Aziz Musibau, midfielder Kelvin Ahiable, and goalkeeper Gidios Aseako.

Other notable names are Maxwell Azafokpe (Tudu Mighty Jets), Ishmael Addo (Heart of Lions), Hayford Boahen (Cheetah FC), and Kelvin Nkrumah (Medeama SC).

The Black Satellites will begin their campaign with a game against Congo on Friday, May 2, in Suez.

The 18th edition of the TotalEnergies CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations has officially kicked off in Egypt, setting the stage for three weeks of exciting football showcasing the continent’s brightest young talent.

Taking place from April 27 to May 18, 2025, the prestigious tournament not only determines Africa’s U-20 champions but also serves as a qualifier for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile later this year, with four spots up for grabs.

The 13 participating teams have been split into three groups—Group A with five teams, and Groups B and C with four each.

The top two teams from each group, along with the two best third-placed finishers, will advance to the quarter-finals, where the tournament transitions into a classic knockout format.

Below is the full squad lists for Ghana and the other teams according to the CAF website.

Team Ghana

Goalkeepers

Gidios Aseako – Dreams FC

Yakubu Saeed – Medeama

P. Arthur – N/A

Defenders

Dacosta Antwi – Young Apostles

Nana Kwame Boakye – FC Sheriff

Denis Marfo – Internacional

Maxwell Azafokpe – Tudu Mighty Jets

Midfielders

McCarthy Ofori – Bylis

Kelvin Ahiable – Dreams FC

Ishmael Addo – Heart of Lions

Aaron Essel – North Texas SC

Hayford Boahen – Cheetah FC

Edmund Asante – Vision FC

Araphat Mohammed – FC Nordsjælland

Attackers

Emmanuel Mensah – Sogndal

Joseph Opoku – Zulte Waregem

Dennis Ameyaw Appiah-Kubi – N/A

Abdul Hakim Sulemana – Randers

Jerry Afriyie – CD Lugo

George Tei Nagadzi – Vision FC

Andrews Adjabeng – Real Sociedad C

Michael Amer – Nice Ibrahim Sporting Club

Aziz Issah – Barcelona B

Clinton Duodu – Apollon Limassol

Kelvin Nkrumah – Medeama

Aziz Musibau – Dreams FC

Egypt

Congo DR

Sierra Leone

South Africa

Zambia

Tanzania

Nigeria

Tunisia

Kenya

Morocco

Senegal

Central African Republic



