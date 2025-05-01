CAF confirms final squad lists for Ghana, other teams at U-20 Cup of Nations in Egypt
Featured

Beatrice Laryea Sports News 2 minutes read

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has unveiled the official squad lists for the TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations underway in Egypt, giving Ghanaians their first look at the Black Satellites lineup.

Ghana’s squad features a mix of local and foreign-based talent, including Aziz Issah of Barcelona B, Arafat Mohammed of FC Nordsjælland, Andrews Adjabeng of Real Sociedad C, and Aaron Essel of North Texas SC.

The list also includes a trio from Dreams FC: forward Aziz Musibau, midfielder Kelvin Ahiable, and goalkeeper Gidios Aseako.

Other notable names are Maxwell Azafokpe (Tudu Mighty Jets), Ishmael Addo (Heart of Lions), Hayford Boahen (Cheetah FC), and Kelvin Nkrumah (Medeama SC).

The Black Satellites will begin their campaign with a game against Congo on Friday, May 2, in Suez.

The 18th edition of the TotalEnergies CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations has officially kicked off in Egypt, setting the stage for three weeks of exciting football showcasing the continent’s brightest young talent.

Taking place from April 27 to May 18, 2025, the prestigious tournament not only determines Africa’s U-20 champions but also serves as a qualifier for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile later this year, with four spots up for grabs.

The 13 participating teams have been split into three groups—Group A with five teams, and Groups B and C with four each.

The top two teams from each group, along with the two best third-placed finishers, will advance to the quarter-finals, where the tournament transitions into a classic knockout format.

Below is the full squad lists for Ghana and the other teams according to the CAF website.

Team Ghana

Goalkeepers

    Gidios Aseako – Dreams FC
    Yakubu Saeed – Medeama
    P. Arthur – N/A

Defenders

    Dacosta Antwi – Young Apostles
    Nana Kwame Boakye – FC Sheriff
    Denis Marfo – Internacional
    Maxwell Azafokpe – Tudu Mighty Jets

Midfielders

    McCarthy Ofori – Bylis
    Kelvin Ahiable – Dreams FC
    Ishmael Addo – Heart of Lions
    Aaron Essel – North Texas SC
    Hayford Boahen – Cheetah FC
    Edmund Asante – Vision FC
    Araphat Mohammed – FC Nordsjælland

Attackers

    Emmanuel Mensah – Sogndal
    Joseph Opoku – Zulte Waregem
    Dennis Ameyaw Appiah-Kubi – N/A
    Abdul Hakim Sulemana – Randers
    Jerry Afriyie – CD Lugo
    George Tei Nagadzi – Vision FC
    Andrews Adjabeng – Real Sociedad C
    Michael Amer – Nice Ibrahim Sporting Club
    Aziz Issah – Barcelona B
    Clinton Duodu – Apollon Limassol
    Kelvin Nkrumah – Medeama
    Aziz Musibau – Dreams FC

Egypt 
Congo DR
Sierra Leone 
South Africa 
Zambia 
Tanzania 
Nigeria 
Tunisia 
Kenya 
Morocco 
Senegal 
Central African Republic 


