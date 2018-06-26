Brew Butler, Nduom to represent clubs at FIFA meeting

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) chairman Nana Sam Brew Butler and owner of Elmina Sharks FC, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, have been included in Ghana’s delegation to meet with world football governing body, FIFA, as part of efforts to put in place interim measures to allow the continuation of football in the country.
A letter signed by FIFA official Veron Mosengo-Omba and addressed to the GFA dated Tuesday, June 26, disclosed that other members of the delegation for the meeting slated for Zurich, Switzerland on June 28 are the Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Kwame Asiamah as well as Mr Kweku Eyiah and Mr Alex Asante who will represent the Ghana Football Association.
Mr Butler - the President and Board Chairman of Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs - and Dr Nduom will represent the 16 Ghana Premier League clubs during the meeting.
According to the letter, the meeting in Zurich will be a continuation of their discussions which were held last Friday in Accra.
"This is an important step in FIFA's efforts to put in place interim measures to allow the continuation of football in Ghana. In this respect, this meeting will serve as an opportunity to consult you and other stakeholders on this process," the statement said.
The statement noted that Mr Asante will also meet with members of the FIFA administration so that they can facilitate the participation of Ghana's female national U-20 team at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup
Read the entire statement below;