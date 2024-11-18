Featured

Black Stars 2025 AFCON qualifying campaign ends in heartbreak

Peter Sarbah Sports News Nov - 18 - 2024 , 22:30

Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign ended in disappointment as the Black Stars suffered a 2-1 defeat to Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, November 18, 2024.



The loss condemned Ghana to the bottom of Group F with just three points, extending their winless run in the qualifiers to six games, while Angola and Sudan booked a ticket to the next AFCON slated for Morocco.

Advertisement

Niger opened the scoring in the 20th minute when Ousseini Badamassi rose above the Ghanaian defence to head home a corner kick.

Despite their struggles, the Black Stars found a lifeline in the second half when substitute Jerry Afriyie equalised in the 68th minute, sparking celebrations among fans and the team.

However, Niger’s persistence paid off in injury time when Oumar Sako capitalised on a free-kick to restore their lead, leaving the home crowd stunned.

Ghana's misery was compounded when Mohammed Kudus, wearing the captain's armband in the absence of Jordan Ayew, missed a stoppage-time penalty after Niger goalkeeper Mahamadou Tanja produced a stunning save.

Injury-ravaged squad

Coach Otto Addo made six changes to the team that drew 1-1 against Angola in Luanda last Friday. The squad was depleted by injuries, with key players, including Jordan Ayew, Alidu Seidu, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Michael Baidoo and Elisha Owusu sidelined.

Despite starting with determination to end their uninspiring campaign on a positive note, Ghana struggled against a determined Niger side that dominated the early exchanges.

Kudus showed flashes of brilliance but lacked support while Ernest Nuamah’s missed chance in the first half epitomised Ghana's attacking inefficiency.

Second-half resurgence

The Black Stars improved in the second half, exploiting the flanks to create chances. One such move led to Afriyie’s equaliser, a well-placed finish after a fine assist from Nuamah.

The goal brought hope to the team and fans, but Niger refused to back down, forcing Ghanaian goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen into several saves.

With the clock ticking, Kudus came close to giving Ghana the lead, but his free kick rattled the crossbar. Niger’s decisive moment came in the 90th minute when a free-kick delivery from Rahim Alhassane found Sako, who headed the ball past Nurudeen for the winner.