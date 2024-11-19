Featured

Otto Addo stands firm amid calls for resignation after AFCON failure

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has declared he will not resign, despite mounting criticism following Ghana’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The team’s disappointing 2-1 loss to Niger in their final Group F qualifier on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium sealed their fate, marking one of the lowest points in Ghanaian football in recent years.

“I’m not the person who can resign. If I had done this, I would never have become a player or even a coach,” Addo said defiantly after the match.

His comments come amidst growing calls from fans and pundits for him to step aside, with the Black Stars finishing bottom of their group and failing to secure a single victory in the qualifiers.

Ghana's campaign ended with just three points from six matches, during which they managed only three goals.

The team’s defensive frailties were exposed again against Niger, despite Jerry Afriyie’s debut goal giving a glimmer of hope. The match ended in heartbreak for the home side when Mohammed Kudus missed a penalty in added time, squandering a chance to salvage some pride.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is now under pressure to address the team’s poor performance, with an Executive Council meeting set to review the situation. Addo’s future remains in doubt as the GFA considers sweeping changes to restore the nation’s footballing fortunes.

Fans have voiced frustration at what they perceive as a lack of progress under Addo’s leadership. The Black Stars’ failure to qualify for AFCON 2025 marks a significant setback for a country with a proud footballing tradition and lofty expectations on the international stage.

The GFA’s forthcoming decisions will likely shape the direction of the national team ahead of crucial World Cup qualifiers, as the Black Stars seek to rebuild their reputation and rekindle the faith of their supporters.