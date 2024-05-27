Featured

Black Challenge play AAFCON final today, qualify for World Cup

Peter Sarbah Sports News May - 27 - 2024 , 13:28

The national amputee team, the Black Challenge, is on the verge of defending their Amputee Africa Cup of Nations (AAFCON) title as they prepare to face Morocco in the finals today.

Their journey to the final has been marked by a series of dominant performances, underlining their status as defending champions.

The Black Challenge secured their spot in the finals with an impressive 3-0 victory over Algeria in the semi-finals last Saturday, following their earlier triumphs in the tournament.

The semi-final match saw Yusif Yahaya open the scoring just four minutes into the game, with Mohammed Mubarak adding two more goals in the 36th and 46th minutes. Mubarak's outstanding performance earned him his third Man-of-the-Match award in the tournament, bringing his total goal count to seven.

The team's path to the final has been nothing short of spectacular. They began their campaign with a commanding 4-0 win over Gambia, followed by a 5-0 thrashing of Algeria, and a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Kenya in their final group match.

In the quarter-finals, they continued their dominant form with a 4-1 win over Tanzania, which also secured their qualification for the Amputee World Cup in Panama in 2026.

Throughout the tournament, the Black Challenge has showcased their offensive and defensive strengths, scoring 19 goals and conceding only two in five matches. Mohammed Mubarak has been a key player, with his goal-scoring prowess significantly contributing to the team's success.

Despite facing challenges and a lack of substantial motivation, as admitted by Mubarak, the team remains focused on their goal. Coach Richard Obeng has called for support and prayers from fans to help them retain the trophy they won in Tanzania two years ago.

As they face Morocco, a formidable opponent, on the final today, the Black Challenge is determined to defend their AAFCON title and continue their remarkable journey.

The team's impressive performances have not only brought them to the brink of another championship but also highlighted their potential on the global stage ahead of the World Cup in 2026.