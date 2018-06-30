Betway Ghana conducts health screening in Accra

Online sports betting company, Betway Ghana, on Friday, June 29, held an open event at their Concept Store in Adabraka offering health screenings to residents.
The event saw residents of Adabraka receiving information on health-related issues and undergoing a battery of tests from trained medical practitioners.
Residents who participated in Betway’s health screening were taken through a series of tests including blood sugar level, BMI, an eye examination, a breast cancer examination and blood pressure monitoring. All who took part were grateful to have received a level of healthcare traditionally inaccessible to them.
Assemblyman Mohammed Norgah was elated with the event and was optimistic that the screenings would become a regular occurrence. He called on other corporate institutions in the Adabraka community to begin pursuing similar social initiatives.
As Ghana’s leading online sports betting provider, Betway is passionate about giving back to the communities they operate in.
Through the provider’s CSR commitments, a number of communities in Ghana have already benefited from a range of events and activities.
To commemorate this year’s World Hypertension Day, Betway provided a themed health screening at Amakom in Kumasi offering residents an opportunity to check their blood pressure. The event also provided residents with information about why blood pressure is important and how to maintain it.
About the Betway Group
The Betway Group is a leading provider of first-class entertainment across sports betting, casino, bingo and poker. Launched in 2006, the company operates across a number of regulated online markets and holds licenses in the UK, Malta, Italy, Denmark, Spain, Belgium, Germany, Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, South Africa and Nigeria. Based in Malta and Guernsey, with support from London, Isle of Man, Stockholm and Cape Town, the Betway team comprises over 1,000 people.
Betway is also the official principal sponsor of Premier League football club West Ham United, the UK Premier League Darts and the UK Snooker Championships.
For more information about Betway’s various products and licensed brands, please visit www.betwaygroup.com.