Featured

Bellingham sees red for using foul language

Daily Mail Sports News Feb - 17 - 2025 , 11:10 1 minute read

Jude Bellingham might have avoided his red card last Saturday had he heeded a warning issued by Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo back in 2018.

England star Bellingham was sent off by referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero 39 minutes into Madrid 1-1 draw at Osasuna for foul and abusive language.

But Bellingham was adamant that he had not been abusive towards the referee, who accused the former Birmingham City wonderkid of telling him: 'F*** you'.

Bellingham's account was that he had said: 'F*** off', but that these words were aimed at himself in frustration, rather than at the match official.

Advertisement

Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti added after the match: “I think the referee did not understand Jude Bellingham's English.

He said "f*** off", not "f*** you"… that's way different.

“I won't talk more about the referee as I want to be on the bench next week.”

— Daily Mail