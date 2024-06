Next article: Ghana secures first individual qualifiers for Paris 2024 Olympics

Bawumia visits Black Stars in Kumasi

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Jun - 10 - 2024 , 11:57

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is in Kumasi this week as part of his campaign ahead of Election 2024.

While in Kumasi, he visited the senior national football team, the Black Stars.

The team is in Kumasi training ahead of Monday night's World Cup qualifying match with the Central African Republic (CAR).