Featured

Austin FC signs Ghana winger Osman Bukari from Red Star Belgrade

GraphicOnline Sports News May - 31 - 2024 , 06:37

Ghana international winger Osman Bukari will join Austin FC from Red Star Belgrade, the Major League Soccer team announced on Thursday.

Advertisement

Bukari, 25, has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with Austin FC as one of the team's Designated Player signings, with an option to extend until 2028.

This move follows Austin's decision to waive Designated Player Emiliano Rigoni and buy out the remainder of his guaranteed contract, worth over $2 million this season. Rigoni scored six goals in 51 matches with Austin.

Bukari spent the past two seasons at Red Star Belgrade, where he scored 25 goals and provided 20 assists, helping the club secure consecutive Serbian league championships and Serbian Cups. He also has three goals in 17 appearances for the Ghana national team, including at the 2022 World Cup.

"Osman is a fast and technical winger with a proven ability to get goals and assists at some of the highest levels of club football," said Austin FC sporting director Rodolfo Borrell. "We're confident he will make an immediate impact for us."

Bukari will soon join his new club, part-owned by Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey, and is expected to make his debut in July. Austin FC are currently fifth in the Western Conference, seven points behind leaders Real Salt Lake.