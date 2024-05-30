Olympiacos lift UEFA Europa Conference League after win over Fiorentina in Athens

Nii Ayitey Brown Sports News May - 30 - 2024 , 15:18

Ayoub El Kaabi scored a late winning goal for Olympiacos, securing their first ever European trophy and sending their fans into a night of celebration on Wednesday, May 29.

Advertisement

Olympiacos defeated Fiorentina 1-0 in extra time, handing the Italian side their second consecutive UEFA Europa Conference League (UECL) final defeat.

The AEK Arena in Athens witnessed a thrilling encounter. Both sides launched attacks early on. Nikola Milenkovic's header in the ninth minute was disallowed for offside. Fiorentina dominated the first half, but their attempts on goal were unsuccessful as Portuguese referee Soares Dias blew for halftime.

Fiorentina continued to threaten in the second half with Milenkovic again heading wide from a corner and Christian Kouame scuffing a shot in the 69th minute. Olympiacos became more threatening in the closing stages, with Vicente Iborra's header coming close.

The deadlock remained unbroken, sending the game into extra time. In the 116th minute, El Kaabi rose highest to head home the winner, breaking the hearts of Fiorentina fans.

Spanish coach José Luis Mendilibar celebrated European glory once again, guiding Olympiacos to achieve a historic European triumph after winning the Europa League with Sevilla last season.