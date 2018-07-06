Akwasi Frimpong's race suit goes on display at the Olympic Museum

Ghana's lone-ranger at the 2018 Winter Olympics Akwasi Frimpong says he is honoured after his colourful competition suit went on display at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland
.
He said the Museum wanted both his competition suit and his much-discussed helmet but he could not give up his helmet because he felt the former was more representative of his country of birth, Ghana.
Frimpong took to Twitter to express his delight: "Here it is then; my 2018 #Olympic skeleton race suit displayed in the main @olympicmuseum in Lausanne, Switzerland 🇨🇭.#Ghana🇬🇭 to the world!".
Akwasi Frimpong who finished last in the men's skeleton competition during the
Born and raised in Kumasi, Ghana, Akwasi Frimpong moved to the Netherlands at the age of eight, where he lived as an illegal immigrant.
After overcoming much adversity, including injury and the task of mastering three different sports along the way, Frimpong's long-awaited dream finally became a reality when he made history as Ghana's first skeleton athlete at a Winter Olympics.
About the Olympic Museum
The Olympic Museum is one of Lausanne's prime tourist site draws, attracting more than 250,000 visitors each year.
