Referees Association suspends referees in Anas #Number 12

The Referees Association of Ghana (RAG) has suspended all the 15 referees caught on tape taking bribes in the Number 12 documentary by the undercover journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.
It added that RAG is making efforts to secure a copy of the video from the Tiger Eye PI for study and also to enable them to take all the necessary actions against the named referees.
The association has also urged its member not to deal directly with any Football Club or Team official with regard to officiating any football match.
RAG further stated that any football club or team which needs the services of football referees should channel their request through the regional branches for its sanction.