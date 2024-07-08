Featured

Akushey dismissed from Ayittey Powers Promotions

Kwame Larweh Sports News Jul - 08 - 2024 , 15:29

Super middleweight boxer, Ernest Akushey, also known as Baubali, has been dismissed and will no longer fight under Ayittey Powers Promotions and Boxing Management.

This decision comes directly from the CEO, Michael "Ayittey Powers" Okine, following a controversial bout at the Bukom Boxing Arena last Saturday.

The 31-year-old undefeated boxer faced a no contest against challenger Elvis Ahorgah after his corner was implicated in an attempt to abruptly end the bout.

During the sixth round, after enduring a relentless series of punches from Ahorgah, also known as "Soldier Boxer," Baubali retreated to his corner.

In a shocking move, a member of his team, Obodai Sai, emerged and cut open Baubali's left glove before disappearing into the crowd. This act forced the abandonment of the bout and created chaos both inside and outside the ring.

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), which oversees professional boxing in the country, responded swiftly. All parties involved in the skirmishes leading up to and during the incident faced fines, including a ban for Obodai Sai and fines for Baubali and Ahorgah's trainer, Lartekwei Lartey.

Reacting to the incident, Ayittey Powers, the promoter of the bout, expressed his disappointment and declared that Akushey would no longer be part of his promotions.

"I am not going to deal with that guy again, he is not serious. They are destroying boxing in the country," Ayittey Powers told Graphic Sports in an interview.

"I will focus on Ahorgah and get him an American fighter soon to enrich his experience and get him closer to the world title."

Despite the controversy, Ayittey Powers noted that the night had been successful overall and could have been one of the best nights for boxing in Ghana, if not for the unforeseen incident.

"Everything was going well, people were enjoying themselves and then this happened. It is rather unfortunate. We must hold those involved responsible," he stated.

He called for harsher punishments for all those involved to prevent such incidents in the future, emphasising the need for accountability in the sport.

The boxing community now waits to see the next steps for both Akushey and Ahorgah as the repercussions of this incident continue to unfold.