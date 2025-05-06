Featured

Akpokavie takes charge of GOC after landmark handover­­­

Graphic.com.gh Sports News May - 06 - 2025 , 23:53 2 minutes read

A new chapter has begun for Ghana’s Olympic movement, as the immediate past President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Ben Nunoo Mensah, officially handed over the reins of leadership to his successor, Richard Akpokavie, at a symbolic ceremony held on Tuesday at the GOC headquarters (Olympic House) at Ridge, Accra.

The handover, which included the presentation of official documents, office keys, and unused sporting kits from Ghana’s 2021 Olympic and 2022 Commonwealth Games campaigns, marked the final step in a smooth and orderly transition of power.

It followed Mr Akpokavie’s emphatic victory at the recent GOC Congress in Accra, setting the stage for a new era of visionary leadership rooted in grassroots development and athlete empowerment.

“This is a new chapter for the Olympic movement in Ghana,” Mr Akpokavie declared, who finally ascended to the top post after an unsuccessful attempt four years ago.

Unity and hard work

He said for the new leadership to succeed would require unity of purpose from the GOC board, the federations, and the media to work towards making the GOC an engine for the transformation of Ghanaian sports for excellence at the international level.

Mr Nunoo Mensah, who completed two terms spanning eight years, urged his successor to consolidate the gains made under his administration.

He emphasised the need to complete key legacy projects, particularly the OlympAfrica Juvenile Sports Excellence Centre at Amasaman.

In a show of accountability, outgoing GOC Treasurer, Frederick Acheampong, handed over all financial records and assets to the newly elected Treasurer, Evans Yeboah.

Newly appointed GOC Secretary-General, Mohammed Muniru, also paid tribute to Mr Nunoo Mensah’s impactful leadership and reaffirmed that the door remained open for the former president to offer his guidance and experience.

The ceremony was attended by a cross-section of GOC board members, including the First Vice-President, Mawuko Afadzinu; the Third Vice-President, Ernest Danso; the Deputy Secretary-General, Bawa Fuseini; the Assistant Treasurer, Nii Lante Bannerman; Kamal Sulley, and former Assistant Treasurer, Isaac Duah.